Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake

The body of a 77-year-old man was pulled from Long Lake in New Brighton on Labor Day.

The man was recovered by an off-duty firefighter, who found him in about 4.5 feet of water 30 feet from the shore just after noon Monday.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said that the man is believed to have been fishing in the lake and decided to wade out into the water.

The man's identity has not been released at this time. An investigation into his death continues but no foul play is suspected.

It was the second lake death reported in the Twin Cities on Labor Day weekend, with a fisherman finding a body floating in Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee on Sunday morning.