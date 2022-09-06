Skip to main content
Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake

Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake

The man was found about 30 feet from shore.

Ramsey County, Flickr

The man was found about 30 feet from shore.

The body of a 77-year-old man was pulled from Long Lake in New Brighton on Labor Day.

The man was recovered by an off-duty firefighter, who found him in about 4.5 feet of water 30 feet from the shore just after noon Monday.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said that the man is believed to have been fishing in the lake and decided to wade out into the water.

The man's identity has not been released at this time. An investigation into his death continues but no foul play is suspected.

It was the second lake death reported in the Twin Cities on Labor Day weekend, with a fisherman finding a body floating in Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee on Sunday morning.

Next Up

Long Lake, New Brighton
MN News

Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake

The man was found about 30 feet from shore.

Flickr - beach water
MN News

School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp

The 30-year-old man was rescued by a student, but later died at a hospital.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul triple homicide victims ID'd: 'Somebody knows what happened'

The killings mark the 25th, 26th and 27th known homicides in St. Paul this year.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN Coronavirus

Omicron-specific vaccine booster available in MN starting this week

The new vaccine, authorized by the FDA and CDC last week, will be available at the state's Mall of America clinic.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building 4 times

The 56-year-old was arrested in connection with a series of arsons in Granite Falls.

Ethan Glynn
MN Sports

Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday

9th Grader Ethan Durkin Glynn is paralyzed from the shoulders down, his family says.

Screen Shot 2022-09-05 at 9.49.15 AM
Minnesota Life

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

The Lyn-Lake area lost a prominent Packers bar when The Herkimer closed in 2020.

Sweet Martha's Cookies
MN News

Fair-goers threw items at Sweet Martha's as it closed early on Saturday

The fair was forced to close early due to a shooting, brawl, and panic.

Lake O'Dowd
MN News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Triple homicide called one of St. Paul's 'most complex crime scenes'

"This is one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time."

Screen Shot 2022-09-04 at 2.00.04 PM
MN News

Gunshot at State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet

Gov. Tim Walz has called for 'harsh consequences' for the shooter, whenever they are caught.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S Bank to raise minimum wage to $20 for U.S. employees

The change is effective in early November.

Related

Bde Maka Ska
MN News

Body pulled from channel in Minneapolis Chain of Lakes

The man's body was recovered between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska.

lake water
MN News

Man's body pulled from Lake Minnewaska in Glenwood

A 75-year-old man's body was found near the shore. His pontoon was about 20 feet from his dock.

Fountain Lake Albert Lea
MN News

Body of missing 18-year-old pulled from southern MN lake

The teen was found in the Albert Lea lake on Sunday.

Lake O'Dowd
MN News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

lake water
MN News

Body pulled from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

It's the second body found in the river in the past 7 days.

Lake Mille Lacs
MN News

Hastings fisherman found dead in boat on Lake Mille Lacs

The man went fishing Friday and was found Saturday.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
MN News

Body of missing boater recovered from northern Minnesota lake

The 69-year-old was found Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 3.28.56 PM
MN News

Body pulled from water near Lebanon Hills Park swimming area

Surveillance footage showed a man walking towards the beach on Sunday.