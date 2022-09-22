Body of Granite Falls man found 3 days after he was reported missing

Skip to main content
Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing

Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was reported missing by his family Saturday.

Pixabay

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was reported missing by his family Saturday.

The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing.

The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself.

Police searched the city on the ground and with drones, using K-9s, and a boat to search the Minnesota River, but were unsuccessful. 

On Tuesday, the department was called in to investigate a body that had been found outside of the city in Chippewa County. At the scene, officers found Knutson’s body in a secluded area.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

Next Up

image
Minnesota Life

Nightmare traffic near Ren Fest causes headache for businesses

The festival runs through Oct. 2.

DPS John Harrington
MN News

Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end

Topics included HEAT patrols, violent crime, fentanyl and street racing.

image
MN Food & Drink

Vegan East sign goes up at former QC Pizza spot in Minneapolis

Vegan baked goods appear to be on the horizon in the Southside.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 11.11.14 AM
MN News

Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

The trio asked a resident if a family member was home.

image
MN Food & Drink

Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater

One of the most popular dining spots in Stillwater has ended its run.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls across MN

The calls affected 16 school districts in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 8.54.33 AM
MN News

Oakdale student hit by driver while leaving school Wednesday

The student was “awake and alert" after the crash, according to the school's principal.

for rent sign
MN News

St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

The changes provide more freedom to landlords going forward.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to start holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 workers

The retailer is getting a jump on the holiday season in what has otherwise been a tough year.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body of Granite Falls man found 3 days after he was reported missing

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was reported missing by his family Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 9.12.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45

He ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade.

Related

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

Screen Shot 2020-09-22 at 9.01.27 AM
MN News

Search teams find body of Minnesota man reported missing

Timothy Alan Dasovich was first reported missing earlier this month.

Milan Bridge, Lac Qui Parle Lake
MN News

Body found in lake after empty boat spotted by fisherman

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carmen Nunez
MN News

Girl reported missing from State Fair is found safe

The teen was reported as a missing person/runaway on Saturday afternoon.

Propeller plane
MN News

Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

The crash happened approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities.

1497 S Ferry St, Anoka, MN 55303, United States - August 2021
MN News

Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River

The individual's name has not yet been released.

Anthony Puckett
MN News

Missing Superior man's body found in Wisconsin river

The 40-year-old was reported missing late Monday, April 22.

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Body of missing Mankato woman believed to have been found

A canoer found the body in a swamp near Eagle Lake Friday.