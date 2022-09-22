Body of Granite Falls man found 3 days after he was reported missing

The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing.

The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself.

Police searched the city on the ground and with drones, using K-9s, and a boat to search the Minnesota River, but were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, the department was called in to investigate a body that had been found outside of the city in Chippewa County. At the scene, officers found Knutson’s body in a secluded area.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.