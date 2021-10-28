Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Body of man pulled from pond in Le Sueur County
Publish date:

Body of man pulled from pond in Le Sueur County

He's been identified as a resident of a nearby assisted-living facility.
Author:

Pixabay

Authorities have confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from a pond on a residential property in Le Sueur County.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says deputies were called to a home on 14th Streer NE near the City of Montgomery, Minnesota, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The property owner reported there was someone in their pond, with deputies finding a man floating face down.

The man was brought to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

He's been identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, a 49-year-old resident of nearby Sunrise Farm, an assisted-living facility located northeast of Montgomery.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Body of man pulled from pond in Le Sueur County

He's been identified as a resident of a nearby assisted-living facility.

Pixabay - firefighter helmet
MN News

Victims of house explosion ID'd as husband and wife

One was killed and the other severely injured in the Wednesday morning explosion.

Police chief Arradondo - 2021.10.27
MN News

Mpls. council president files ethics complaint against Arradondo, Frey

At the heart of the complaint is the chief's news conference about Ballot Question 2.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 12.20.52 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

Transmission levels are still high throughout Minnesota.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Man, 62, dies after his truck leaves road, hits tree

The Wisconsin man died after being airlifted to Regions Hospital.

pexels - beer buy fridge store liquor
MN News

Municipal liquor stores in 24 MN cities could be in jeopardy

These sites reported losses in two of the last three years, triggering a mandatory hearing.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

2 Minnesota Wild players test positive for COVID-19

Both players will be unavailable Thursday night when the Wild face the expansion Kraken.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 28

The latest from the state.

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 10.10.36 AM
Minnesota Life

'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' coming to Minnesota in February

The show's professional dancers will be at Mystic Lake.

Train derailment Fairmont screengrab
MN News

WATCH: Video shows terrifying moment train derails in Fairmont

A large chunk of the track appears to come off just before the derailment.

brewery
MN Food & Drink

Grocery store beer sales? MN House hears nearly 30 proposals to update liquor laws

Calls to change the state's liquor laws grew louder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Le Sueur County man jailed after body found in burning structure

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup in Le Sueur County

The crash happened at a curve in the road.

icy roads, bad roads
MN News

17-year-old dies in rollover crash on icy road in Le Sueur County

Roads were in poor condition following snow the day before.

MN News

Body of man pulled from Grindstone River in Hinckley

A man matching his description was reported missing a short time later.

lake water
MN News

Woman pulled unresponsive from Mounds View pond

She was not breathing when she was removed from the water.

MN News

Four dead in Le Sueur County crash

skid steer
MN News

Man drowns on hunting property after skidsteer falls into pond

He had been mowing grass with the skidsteer.

loring park - minneapolis
MN News

Man's body recovered from Loring Park pond after apparent drowning

The man, who was apparently nude, had been seen struggling in the water before going under.