Body of man pulled from pond in Le Sueur County

Authorities have confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from a pond on a residential property in Le Sueur County.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says deputies were called to a home on 14th Streer NE near the City of Montgomery, Minnesota, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The property owner reported there was someone in their pond, with deputies finding a man floating face down.

The man was brought to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

He's been identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, a 49-year-old resident of nearby Sunrise Farm, an assisted-living facility located northeast of Montgomery.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters