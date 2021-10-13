Body of missing boater recovered from northern Minnesota lake

Search crews pulled the body of a missing boater from a northern Minnesota lake Tuesday morning.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the body of William Elliot, 69, of Deerwood, was recovered from Little Rabbit Lake in Ironton, after he was found in about 17 feet of water not far from a boat launch.

Responders had been called on Monday night after a passerby noticed an unoccupied boat drifting near the shoreline, with a pair of shoes and socks also found on the boat launch dock.

It sparked a search that was suspended Monday evening, before his body was discovered the next morning.

Elliot's cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.