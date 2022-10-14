Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park

Skip to main content
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday.

His cause of death will be confirmed following an autopsy.

He had been reported missing more than two weeks ago, having last been seen on a black electric bike wearing high visibility clothing and carrying a backpack.

Family members had express concern for his welfare as he didn't have his medication with him.

