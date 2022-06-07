Skip to main content
Body of missing U of M student recovered from Mississippi River

Abdi Ali had been missing since June 1.

A University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River, authorities confirmed Tuesday. 

On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body recovered from the river on Monday was that of 21-year-old Abdurahman Abdisatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi. 

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office recovered the body around 6 p.m. near the Padelford Boat Dock at 175 Water Street, near Harriet Island.

Ali had last been heard from the morning of June 1, and was last seen near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson said there is currently no evidence to indicate foul play in Ali's disappearance and death. 

However, the case remains active and the nature of Ali's death has not yet been state by the Medical Examiner's office. 

