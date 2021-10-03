Body of shooting victim found lying on road in Stearns County

A homicide investigation is underway in Stearns County following the discovery of a body on a rural road this weekend.

A passerby reported the body, that of an adult male, on Friday afternoon, telling dispatchers that the victim appeared to have been shot.

Authorities responded and found the victim on 150th Street in Luxemburg Township, which is located about 24 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

According to a press release from the Stearns County sheriff, a vehicle was parked near the scene. It's not yet clear if it's connected to the case.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, who will determine cause of death and formally identify the deceased.

The case is "active and ongoing," but authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there's no danger to the public.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.