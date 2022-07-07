Body pulled from Red River in Moorhead

A body was recovered from the Red River near Moorhead on Wednesday.

Police said at about 12:30 p.m., they learned a group of youths had found the body washed up on the shoreline of the river near the 1000 block of 7th Street North.

Authorities confirmed that the body had been in the water for "a significant amount of time." An early investigation suggests the body found is a man.

The man will be identified in the coming days when an autopsy is done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

If anyone has information regarding this person found in the river, they are asked to call Capt. Deric Swenson at 218-299-5186.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.