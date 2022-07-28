Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

Authorities in St. Paul recovered a body from Como Lake early Thursday morning.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body is believed to be that of a 31-year-old St. Paul man.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at the Como Regional Park around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. Police, firefighters and a dive team were called in to search the area and lake. The body was recovered around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.