Body recovered from Como Lake in St. Paul

The search began as a welfare check.

Como Lake. Courtesy of City of St. Paul.

Authorities in St. Paul recovered a body from Como Lake early Thursday morning. 

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body is believed to be that of a 31-year-old St. Paul man.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at the Como Regional Park around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. Police, firefighters and a dive team were called in to search the area and lake. The body was recovered around 7 a.m. Thursday. 

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. 

