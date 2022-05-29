Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing man

Skip to main content
Body recovered from Mille Lacs presumed to be missing Garrison man

The 30-year-old missing man was last seen April 11.

The body of a missing 30-year-old Minnesota man was believed to have been found in the waters of Mille Lacs on Saturday. 

According to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police, a 911 caller reported spotting a body near Wigwam Bay, which is located on the west side of the massive lake in east-central Minnesota. Authorities believe the body to be that of Matthew James Chapel. 

"Based on the circumstances and the clothing on the body it is presumed to be Chapel, but the identity has not yet been confirmed by the Medical Examiner’s office," police said. 

The Garrison, Minnesota man had not been seen since April 11 when he left a Vineland residence on Migizi Drive on foot. Vineland is an unincorporated community just south of Wigwam Bay. 

Chapel was officially reported missing on May 19, prompting what local authorities called "an extensive coordinated search" involving multiple law enforcement agencies and dozens of volunteers. 

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Chapel's disappearance and presumed death should call police at 320-532-3430. 

