Body recovered from Mississippi River near Hastings

Photo: U.S. Lock and Dam #2 on the Mississippi River in Hastings.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Railroad workers alerted authorities of a body in the Mississippi River Wednesday evening in the far southeasternTwin Cities metro area. 

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the body was recovered from the river in Denmark Township – along the shore near 120th Street South – after BNSF Railway reported the discovery just after 5 p.m. 

The Washington County Water Recovery Team located the body just ][?pnorth of Lock and Dam #2. 

The man's identity and cause of death will be released at a later stage of the investigation by the medical examiner. 

Denmark Township is located just north of Hastings. 

