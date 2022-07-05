Body recovered from Mississippi River near hydro plant in St. Paul

Authorities recovered a body from the Mississippi River in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon near the city's hydroelectric dam.

St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Mokosso said authorities believe the body had been in the river "for months."

Someone at the power plant property alerted responders to the body around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Mokosso said the body was recovered around 3:45 p.m. after a challenging recovery effort.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The case is under investigation by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.