Skip to main content
Bodycam footage shows Maplewood PD handcuff, detain four children

Bodycam footage shows Maplewood PD handcuff, detain four children

Parents of the children, ages 10-16, want the Maplewood Police Department to apologize.

Parents of the children, ages 10-16, want the Maplewood Police Department to apologize.

Body-worn camera footage released Wednesday shows Maplewood Police handcuffing four children Monday night while investigating a report of gunfire in the area. 

The children, ages 10-16, were made to sit with handcuffs in the back of squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing shortly after parents arrived at the scene. 

Throughout the roughly 46-minute encounter, the children can be heard repeatedly telling officers they have no weapon and haven't been near the lot where shots were reportedly fired. 

“I don't got no gun, I don't got no gun, officer,” one child says, patting his clothes.

Moments later, another child in the video offers to show officers a receipt for a recent food purchase at McDonald’s, where the children had just left before being stopped. 

After speaking with the children for about 20 minutes, officers decide to place them in handcuffs and make them wait in the back of squad cars while other officers search the area and review additional surveillance. 

The officers can also be seen on the footage debating whether or not to perform another pat-down in search of a firearm. 

"I wouldn't doubt that it's ditched somewhere behind all these buildings here," one officer comments. 

Later, with parents on-scene and confronting officers, the children are ultimately released. Police say the children were free to go after further review of surveillance footage cleared them as suspects. 

You can watch the footage here. Warning: It contains offensive language.

The aftermath 

The City of Maplewood and Maplewood Police Department have said officers acted professionally while investigating a substantiated report of gunfire in the area. 

Gunshots and four unidentified suspects were captured on surveillance footage Monday, according to Maplewood Communications Manager Joe Sheeran. Officers also recovered a spent shell casing in the area. 

Sheeran said the the officers were acting with "due diligence" when detaining the children. 

However, Toshira Garraway, whose 16-year-old son was detained along with his three friends, is asking police to apologize for an incident that inflicted trauma on the families involved. 

Bring Me The News' full interview with Sheeran and Garraway can be found here

Next Up

Maplewood PD
MN News

Bodycam footage shows Maplewood PD handcuff, detain four children

Parents of the children, ages 10-16, want the Maplewood Police Department to apologize.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 9.28.59 AM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family officially named tallest in the world

The Trapp family of Esko was named the world's tallest family by the Guinness Book of World Records.

snow squall
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible in the Twin Cities Thursday

Brief, intense bursts of snow could happen in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

FQP6LuPVgAIajFr
MN Weather

30 inches of snow, insane drifts blanket North Dakota

It's the strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP governor candidate Rich Stanek injured in crash

The crash happened as Stanek was exiting a church parking lot in Buffalo Tuesday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.52.54 PM
MN News

Graphic video shows Mahnomen Co. deputy shooting armed woman

Video shows the deputy shoot five times at the 20-year-old woman, who survived.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.08.05 PM
MN News

Person found dead from gunshot wound on boardwalk in Robbinsdale

It's unclear how the individual was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 5.03.07 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New HGTV series include a home renovation show in Minneapolis

It'll star two sisters who co-own a local restoration company.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 3.43.17 PM
MN News

Maplewood PD to release bodycam footage of children being cuffed, detained

Children ages 10-16 were handcuffed and placed in the back of police squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing.

Mainstreet Hopkins
Minnesota Life

'Historic' Hopkins becomes official with Mainstreet added to National Register

Once the 'Raspberry Capital of the World', downtown Hopkins continues to bustle.

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 12.17.12 PM
MN News

Watch: Animal rights activist interrupts Wolves-Clippers, tries to glue self to floor

It was a protest at the alleged actions of a company owned by Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Prison for St. Paul man who made 'graphic threats' to Member of Congress

Jason Karimi, 32, admitted to leaving threats on a California lawmaker's voicemail.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 3.43.17 PM
MN News

Maplewood PD to release bodycam footage of children being cuffed, detained

Children ages 10-16 were handcuffed and placed in the back of police squad cars before being cleared of wrongdoing.

Screen Shot 2020-08-10 at 10.01.24 AM
MN News

Police bodycam footage of George Floyd's arrest is released

It comes after media challenged an order preventing its publication.

Hanneman bodycam footage
MN News

BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

Minnesota prosecutors declined last week to file charges in the case.

Screen Shot 2020-12-31 at 3.58.03 PM
MN News

Bodycam footage of fatal Minneapolis police shooting released

A man in his 20s, identified as Dolal Idd, died in the shooting.

Chief Medaria Arradondo
MN News

Minneapolis police shooting footage to be released Thursday

Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo spoke at a late-night press conference.

MN News

Harrowing bodycam footage shows South Carolina officer get shot multiple times

Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith survived, and the footage helped convict the shooter

MN News

St. Paul police release bodycam footage of William Hughes shooting

The footage shows the 43-year-old raise his hand, holding a handgun, before he's shot.

Screen Shot 2021-04-12 at 8.27.03 AM
MN News

Calls for quick release of bodycam footage in police killing of Daunte Wright

The ACLU-MN is among the groups calling for full transparency.