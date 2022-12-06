Boil water advisory issued for part of Minneapolis after water main break

A boil water advisory has been issued for an area of North Minneapolis after a water main break caused flooding and a temporary loss of water supplies on Monday evening.

The City of Minneapolis is asking residents in the affected area to boil water "for three minutes" before using it for cooking and drinking.

The advisory will be in place "until the City determines the water is safe to drink."

Here is the affected area, which covers 3rd Street North from Lowry Avenue to 26th Avenue and 4th Street North from 29th to 26th Avenue.

There is still no running water to people living in the area around 2nd Street North, east to the Mississippi River between Lowry and 24th Avenues, with crews continuing to work repairing the main break.

There's no timeline yet on when water service will be restored to affected homes.

The break caused significant street flooding on Monday evening, causing streets in the area to be shut down.

The city has also warned that some people "may experience yellow, brown or rust colored water."

"This occurs when mineral deposits in iron pipes are disturbed. While it may have an unpleasant appearance, the water is safe to drink, cook, wash with and use," it added. "Check it hourly by running the cold water tap located in the lowest point in your home. Run it for two to three minutes each time."

Once the water is clear, the city says people should "flush the pipes" in their home by running all cold water taps for a few minutes.

"Avoid doing laundry or using hot water until the water runs clear," it adds.