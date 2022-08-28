Skip to main content
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover

The advisory affects central and eastern parts of the city.

Pixabay

The advisory affects central and eastern parts of the city.

Water pressure issues in Andover has seen city officials enact a boil water advisory for central and eastern areas of the city.

The issues became apparent early Sunday morning, with a significant number of households finding themselves without water following a local shutoff.

The City of Andover has since said it's experiencing water pressure issues with its municipal system, and is advising people in the affected areas boil their water before consuming it.

KSTP reports that a equipment failure caused the water system to lose pressure, leading to the problems seen Sunday morning.

It's not clear at this time how long the advisory will be in effect.

Boil water andover

Next Up

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover

The advisory affects central and eastern parts of the city.

Screen Shot 2022-08-28 at 9.10.48 AM
MN News

Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee

Officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash, which left one of the passenges with life-threatening injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-08-28 at 8.02.39 AM
MN Weather

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

There have been damage reports in Apple Valley and St. Paul.

Storm
MN Weather

After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in MN

Large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds are possible with severe storms Sunday in Minnesota.

Carmen Nunez
MN News

14-year-old girl goes missing at Minnesota State Fair

The teen was reported as a missing person/runaway on Saturday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.38.00 PM
MN Weather

Severe storm brings flash flooding to State Fair, Grandstand show canceled

Strong winds and torrential rain caused huge problems at the fairgrounds.

storm, severe
MN Weather

Tornado warning issued for parts of Twin Cities

A severe storm system is passing through the metro.

Food on a stick
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota State Fair 2022: Not-so-obvious foods on-a-stick

Stick food beyond the Pronto Pup.

Casey's Cannon Falls
MN News

Alleged abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow

The pursuit began when a woman reported to have escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities Saturday.

storm damage
MN News

8 counties hit by severe weather granted emergency assistance

Eight counties impacted by four weather events qualify for the assistance.

Saxon Point Lake Superior
WI News

Iowa man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Superior

The boat capsized near Marble Point just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

storm
MN Weather

Storms could go severe Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota

Severe storms are possible Saturday night and again Sunday afternoon/night in Minnesota.

Related

Anoka County Jail
MN News

Andover man, 20, ID'd as inmate who died at Anoka County Jail

He died the same day that he entered the jail.

MN News

Hastings, MN under boil water advisory

Many citizens are now under a boil water advisory.

MN News

School is canceled in Litchfield because of a water issue

The city is under a boil water advisory.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

MN News

Heat advisory issued, even in parts of northern Minnesota

MN News

Freezing fog advisory issued

snow
MN Weather

Winter weather advisory issued as Saturday snow arrives

Not huge totals expected, but any snow will likely impact travel.

MN News

Broken St. Paul water main fixed; boiling advisory lifted