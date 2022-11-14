Skip to main content
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

It comes after an issue with a tank in Maplewood.

A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. 

St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon.

While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says there is little likelihood any water supplies have been impacted, additional tests are being conducted to ensure there is no contamination.

For at least the next 24 hours, people in the affected areas – which includes parts of St. Paul, North St. Paul, and Maplewood – have been asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, or brushing teeth.

Those in the affected area are asked to boil water or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, etc. for at least the next 24 hours until the boil water advisory has been lifted. We will share additional information and alert customers when the advisory is lifted (or more information is available). 

"There is no evidence that contamination has entered the distribution system at this time," the water service said.

The affected area is pictured below. Here are the boundaries:

  • North: Holloway Ave. East, between 7th Ave. E and Division St./Halloway Ave E 
  • East: Geneva Ave. N. – between Conway Ave. E. and Halloway Ave E/Division St
  • South: Conway Ave. East, between Carlton St. N and Geneva Ave. N. and Ave. R 
  • West: Ruth Street N. - between 7th Ave. E and Larpenteur Ave. E.; Winthrop St. N. – Between Larpenteur Ave. E and Hoyt Ave. E.; Idaho Ave. E – between Furness Parkway and Winthrop St. N.; McKnight Rd. N. – between Ivy Ave. E. and Margaret St.  
