Skip to main content
Bomb threat closes 2 buildings at Minnesota State University Mankato

Bomb threat closes 2 buildings at Minnesota State University Mankato

Two buildings are closed until further notice.

Credit: Xavier, Flickr

Two buildings are closed until further notice.

In-person classes at a pair of Minnesota State University Mankato campus buildings are canceled Friday after a bomb threat. 

A text message sent by MSU at 5 a.m. Friday said: 

"EMERGENCY! A bomb threat has been made for Armstrong Hall and Otto Recreation Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato for Friday, April 1, 2022. University officials are working with Mankato DPS. Both buildings are closed until further notice." 

A corresponding email from MSU said it is working with the Mankato Department of Public Safety and no bombs were found in the buildings, according to the Mankato Free Press. 

Both buildings remain closed until further notice.

MSU is asking anyone with information about the threat to call 507-389-2111.

Next Up

MSU
MN News

Bomb threat Friday morning at MSU Mankato

Two buildings are closed until further notice.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 7.57.58 AM
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical in shooting outside St. Paul convenience store

The incident marks the city's 12th homicide this year.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's Grand Old Day canceled for third straight year

Event planners say they want to focus their time and energy on 2023.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies day after being shot in the head in south Minneapolis

It was one of two fatal shootings in close proximity Monday.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Sports

Penguins snap Wild's 7-game winning streak

An overtime winner by Evgeni Malkin ended the Wild's homestand on a sour note.

USATSI_17999049_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Jason Zucker leaves game vs. Wild with apparent injury

The Penguins forward was playing his first game back in Minnesota since being traded.

USATSI_16751224_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Twins tab Joe Ryan as Opening Day starter vs. Mariners

Ryan is the first Twins rookie to start on Opening Day since 1969.

campfire shore unsplash crop
Outdoors

Wanna get paid to live at a ND campground this summer?

Free hook-up plus a monthly stiped ... but there's a bit of a catch.

Smart Data Solutions All Energy Solar
MN News

Why solar energy makes good business sense

It’s time to consider powering your business with solar

mndot flooding march 31 2022 twitter
MN News

Icy floodwaters shut down parts of 2 highways near MN-ND border

The closures started Wednesday and are still in effect Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 8.00.35 AM
MN Shopping

Black-owned bike shop in north Minneapolis is finally reopening

The shop will reopen Friday.

t goodwin chisago county
MN News

Charges: Man with suppressed rifle posed 'extreme threat'

The man rammed into a vehicle and fired shots while outside the home.

Related

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's 2nd case of omicron variant linked to MSU-Mankato

The person infected was vaccinated and has recovered.

Screen Shot 2021-11-07 at 9.03.50 AM
MN News

Charges: 2-month-old baby dies following assault by Mankato father

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, assaulted his daughter in September, according to charges.

Tamara Vandermoon
MN News

Wanted fugitive killed in Mpls. was a child sex-trafficking victim

She was fatally shot in the back on Dec. 20 in south Minneapolis.

MN News

Fire destroys part of country club in Mendota Heights

The clubhouse is closed until further notice.

MSU-Mankato hockey, Minnesota State, Mavericks
MN Sports

1 game into season and MSU Mankato is halted by COVID-19

The Mavericks played Bemidji State on Sunday.

TCF Bank Stadium
MN News

All clear after bomb threat prompts evacuation of TCF Bank Stadium

The alert was issued just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lakeville South
MN News

May bomb threat at south metro school traced to Lakeville area kid

Months of investigation led to the digital footprint of the juvenile.

MN News

Bomb threat led to evacuation of southeastern Minnesota town