St. Cloud 'Boogaloo Boi' who discussed attack on MN Capitol gets 2 years

'Boogaloo Boi' from St. Cloud who discussed attack on Minnesota Capitol gets 2 years

He was charged with illegally possessing a machine gun.

Credit: Lorie Shaull

A self-proclaimed member of the violent anti-government group the Boogaloo Bois has been sentenced to two years in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun.

Michael Paul Dahlager, 28, of St. Cloud, was charged in April 2021 and pleaded guilty to charges in July 2021 for possessing two drop-in auto sears, which are devices that convert semi-automatic guns into automatic guns, which are considered machine guns under law.

He was sentenced recently to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday

Court documents say the FBI began investigating Dahlager in November 2020 after a confidential informant said he was in possession of a 3D-printed "drop-in auto sear" and a homemade firearm suppressor.  

On Feb. 3, 2021, he delivered two auto sears to a confidential informant. He was arrested in April 2021, at which point authorities recovered six additional auto sears and a silencer in his home and vehicle. 

Charges against him also accused him of doing reconnaissance work during a December 2020 "Stop the Steal" rally at the Minnesota State Capitol. On this day, he scouted the law enforcement presence there, looked at overwatch positions for fellow Boogaloo Bois and noted which streets had been blocked off in anticipation of a planned Jan. 17, 2021, rally at the Capitol.

He also openly discussed violence against law enforcement officers and attack plans for the state Capitol building with an informant, the complaint alleged.

