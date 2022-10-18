Skip to main content
Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand

Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand

The man fell 25-30 feet from the deer stand.

Credit: Fishiker via Flickr

The man fell 25-30 feet from the deer stand.

A 28-year-old who was bow hunting in central Minnesota was injured in a fall from a deer stand. 

On Tuesday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported that Leroy Zollner, of Merrifield, Minnesota, suffered the fall around 6:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 as he was bow hunting near the 11000 block of Leisure Lane in Maple Grove Township. 

"It was reported that a family member that was hunting on the same property as the male had talked to him by phone and knew he was injured but did not know where he was," the sheriff's report said. 

First responders were able to find Zollner, who had fallen an estimated 25-30 feet from the tree stand. His injuries are unknown, with the sheriff only saying that he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. 

His current condition is unknown. 

The accident happened a few miles east of Brainerd.

Next Up

hunting
MN News

Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand

The man fell 25-30 feet from the deer stand.

Chef Diane Moua
MN Food & Drink

Pastry chef Diane Moua to leave Bellecour, open own restaurant

The James Beard-nominated chef has seen her reputation grow at Gavin Kaysen's restaurants.

7389799706_13787c622c_k
MN News

George Floyd daughter suing Kanye West for false claim over his death

West wrongly claimed that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose.

Missing girl
MN News

Police: Search for missing girl, 15, who may be with older relative

Investigators believe Alexa Moreno-Lopez might be in Willmar.

image
Minnesota Life

Wild Mountain is first ski hill to open for season in North America

Skiers and snowboarders took the slopes for the first opening of the season Tuesday.

Umbrella Man
MN News

FBI releases new images of 'Umbrella Man' who sparked damage during riots

The mysterious masked man has never been formally identified.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in 3-vehicle crash near New Prague

Another person involved was injured in the collision.

Eden Prairie High
MN News

Charges: Former Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student

The former teacher resigned from his job in September 2021.

Bonanza
MN Food & Drink

Beloved St. Cloud steakhouse to close after almost 50 years

The announcement was met with sadness from patrons.

PXL_20221001_194211641
MN Food & Drink

Wicked Kitchen to debut plant-based food at Timberwolves games this year

The plant-based concession stand will be the first of its kind at the Target Center.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Lakefront condo near Duluth's Canal Park on the market for $1.2M

The luxurious lakefront condo is a short walk away from downtown Duluth.

MSP Airport
MN Travel

Runway at MSP Airport reopens after 6 week closure

Residents in the flight path can expect noise to return.

Related

Life Link
MN News

Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern MN

The incident happened near Nisswa, Minnesota.

Deer hunting blaze orange
MN News

Hunter hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

The incident occurred in Kingston Township Friday afternoon.

MN News

Man airlifted to hospital after falling out of moving vehicle

The accident happened April 13 north of Brainerd.

MN News

Police officer airlifted to hospital after shooting in Waseca

A suspect was also shot during the incident.

Propeller plane
MN News

Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

The crash happened approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities.

Lawn mower
MN News

Toddler hospitalized after falling off lawnmower in Hutchinson

The incident happened Thursday morning.

MN News

St. Cloud boy airlifted to hospital after sledding accident

The boy fell off the sled and hit his head on ice.

tubing
MN News

Girl hospitalized after freak accident tubing on lake in Minnesota

It happened on a lake about 30 miles from Detroit Lakes.