Bow hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from deer stand

A 28-year-old who was bow hunting in central Minnesota was injured in a fall from a deer stand.

On Tuesday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported that Leroy Zollner, of Merrifield, Minnesota, suffered the fall around 6:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 as he was bow hunting near the 11000 block of Leisure Lane in Maple Grove Township.

"It was reported that a family member that was hunting on the same property as the male had talked to him by phone and knew he was injured but did not know where he was," the sheriff's report said.

First responders were able to find Zollner, who had fallen an estimated 25-30 feet from the tree stand. His injuries are unknown, with the sheriff only saying that he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

The accident happened a few miles east of Brainerd.