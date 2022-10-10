Skip to main content
Boy, 12, seriously injured after being accidentally shot by uncle while hunting

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being accidentally shot by uncle while hunting

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

Pixabay

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded when his uncle shot him in what authorities are saying is a hunting accident.

The boy was taken to a Twin Cities area hospital Sunday morning by air ambulance with a "serious life-threatening injury," according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. There is no word on the boy's condition as of Monday.

Deputies were called to the hunting accident just before 8:20 a.m. in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley, Minnesota. 

The sheriff's office learned that a St. Paul family was hunting squirrels on public land when the boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.

The boy was given first aid by deputies and first responders, who took him to a nearby road for transport by helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Boy, 12, seriously injured after being shot by uncle in hunting accident

The boy's uncle shot him Sunday morning.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Woman killed in St. Paul head-on collision identified

The others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

image
MN News

Wiederholt's Supper Club temporarily closed after kitchen fire

There were no injuries reported.

ambulance
WI News

79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

chad davis us bank stadium flickr
MN News

Hennepin County: NFL incorrectly named US Bank Stadium as polling place

Ope!

Frank Bratjan Jr
MN News

Eagan postal worker sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

The man was living in New York before he moved to Minnesota, fearing the investigations.

image
MN Property

Gallery: 'Tranquil oasis' on Sunfish Lake lists for $3.25M

Take a look inside this luxurious home for indoor/outdoor living.

Feral pigs
Minnesota Life

DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota

The discovery was made in late September.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 10.42.23 AM
MN News

Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Appeal made to find missing southern Minnesota man

Officials say the man hasn't been seen since late last month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.12.28 AM
MN News

Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

The 15-year-old had recently made the varsity cross country team.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 9.28.33 AM
MN Shopping

Target drops surprise, releasing some Black Friday deals weeks earlier than usual

The retailer says new deals will be revealed each week.

Related

deer hunting
MN News

Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

It happened Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Teen, 17, seriously injured in Bemidji shooting

He had to be airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

Life Link
MN News

Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern MN

The incident happened near Nisswa, Minnesota.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Man dies 12 days after being shot in Minneapolis

Police confirmed his death on Sunday.

hennepin county medical center
MN News

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

ATV
MN News

2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash

Alcohol and speed are noted as contributing factors in the crash.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Boy, 12, fatally shot in Minneapolis

It happened during an argument Wednesday afternoon.

ChristopherOrrMug
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern MN correctional facility

Kristofer Orr was last seen Friday morning.