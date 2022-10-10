Boy, 12, seriously injured after being shot by uncle in hunting accident

A 12-year-old boy was seriously wounded when his uncle shot him in what authorities are saying is a hunting accident.

The boy was taken to a Twin Cities area hospital Sunday morning by air ambulance with a "serious life-threatening injury," according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. There is no word on the boy's condition as of Monday.

Deputies were called to the hunting accident just before 8:20 a.m. in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office learned that a St. Paul family was hunting squirrels on public land when the boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.

The boy was given first aid by deputies and first responders, who took him to a nearby road for transport by helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.