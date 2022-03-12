Boy, 14, arrested for killing of 19-year-old family member

Police in Duluth have arrested a 14-year-old boy for allegedly killing a 19-year-old family member.

Duluth PD says it was called to a house on the 1700 block of East Superior Street around 6:42 p.m. Friday on a "disturbance call" following the alleged assault of a man.

However, officers at the scene spoke to the man, determined there had been no assault, and cleared the scene.

Later that evening, officers were called to the same address this time on a medical call, arriving to find a 19-year-old man unresponsive with injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say a "14-year-old male family member" was found to have been involved and following the execution of a search warrant, he was arrested and taken to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center, where he's being held for probable cause 2nd-degree murder.

He is awaiting formal charges. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

"This is a tragic event and the Duluth Police Department’s condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of the 19-year-old," Duluth PD said.