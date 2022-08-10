Boy, 14, critical after accidental shooting at Minneapolis apartment

A 14-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after being shot in what police are calling an "accidental" incident in Minneapolis.

The incident happened in an apartment in the 1100 Block James Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with officers arriving to find the boy severely injured.

He was taken to a hospital after paramedics arrived.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that an accidental discharge of a gun occurred within a gathering of people inside the apartment."

Police say a gun was recovered from the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made, with the investigation in its early stages.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.