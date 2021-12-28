Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis
Publish date:

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Author:

Tony Webster, Flickr

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing murder charges after a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis on Monday. 

According to Minneapolis police, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Park Avenue – located about a block from George Floyd Square – at approximately 11:40 a.m. Monday on a report of someone being shot. 

Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. 

Police say the shooting is "domestic related" and a 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder. 

The identity of the victim and teenager have not been released. 

The shooting goes down as the 94th homicide in Minneapolis this year. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Chris Finch
MN Timberwolves

Wolves piece together team and beat Boston Celtics

If you're wondering "Who are these guys?" You're not alone.

galleria edina 3203 W 69th St, Edina, Minnesota - August 2021 - crop
MN News

Christmas carjacking reported at Galleria in Edina

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Breeland calls out Vikings reporter: 'Wats ur issue wit me?'

Breeland didn't like a tweet that made fun of his PFF ranking.

unsplash newborn baby
Minnesota Life

HealthPartners reveals 2021's top baby names in MN, WI

There were nearly 10,000 babies born at the organization's 9 hospitals in the region.

MnDot
MN News

No Travel advised as blizzard conditions blanket NW MN

A  jackknifed semi has also shut down westbound I-94 near St. Cloud.

Tamara Vandermoon
MN News

Wanted fugitive killed in Mpls. was a child sex-trafficking victim

She was fatally shot in the back on Dec. 20 in south Minneapolis.

Hutchinson Ramsey County jail - crop
MN News

Questions continue to swirl around Hennepin sheriff over DWI

Dave Hutchinson spoke with several media outlets over the weekend.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, December 27

Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from the holiday break.

oak park heights squad crash facebook - 1
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver hits squad car, injures officer

The officer was taken to the hospital.

Harry Welter resize
MN News

Former mayor ID'd as man fatally struck by deputy driving squad car

Harry Welter was in his driveway when he was hit.

snow, measuring snow, snow totals
MN Weather

Huge snow totals in central MN; preview of Tuesday's winter weather

Well over a foot of snow was dumped in central Minnesota.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy, 15, identified as 1 of 2 killed in shooting after crash in Minneapolis

The shooting happened after two vehicles crashed around 2 a.m. April 12.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Police: Confrontation sparks gunfire that kills 17-year-old in Minneapolis

The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Boy killed, man wounded in south Minneapolis shooting

The shooting was reported by multiple 911 callers at 10:07 p.m.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage girl and man dead after shootings in Minneapolis, Columbia Heights

The homicides happened less than an hour apart Monday night.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Fatal shooting in Minneapolis is city's 53rd homicide of 2020

The shots were reported around 3:50 a.m.

police tape
MN News

Boy fatally shot in south Minneapolis is identified

The 14-year-old was found by police after being shot multiple times.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Pregnant woman fatally shot in south Minneapolis, baby is delivered

The shooting happened very close to the George Floyd memorial site.

Screen Shot 2021-05-30 at 7.31.02 AM
MN News

1 dead after shooting near Minneapolis-Robbinsdale border

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday.