Boy, 15, charged with random killing of St. Paul businesswoman

The teen shot her while she was going about her daily business, police said.

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy who is suspected of killing a St. Paul businesswoman as she drove through the Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Feb. 16.

The teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis, and was being held in Hennepin County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 34-year-old Julia (Yuliya) Li, of St. Paul, as well as other crimes that occurred in Hennepin County, the St. Paul Police Department said.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has filed a motion for certification to try him as an adult, county attorney spokesperson Dennis Gerhardstein told Bring Me The News. Due to the teenager's age, the criminal charges against him are not public.

Police found Li suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 16. She was taken to Regions Hospital, where she later died.

"Julia was just going about her daily business when she was shot. There’s nothing to indicate she knew or had ever interacted with the suspect in this case," St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders told Bring Me The News.

Li worked as a global business director for H.B. Fuller, including on the company's Amazon business project, the Pioneer Press says. H.B. Fuller is a global adhesives provider based in Vadnais Heights.

“This tragic, senseless violence brought an end to the life of a bright, well-respected, committed, hard-working professional who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her,” said H.B. Fuller President and CEO Jim Owens in a statement to the newspaper.

Bring Me The News has reached out to H.B. Fuller for comment.

'Entirely preventable'

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell commended the Minneapolis Police Department for arresting the teenager, saying, "Their diligence and determination made this arrest possible and took a violent teen off the streets."

Linders said the teenager has "an extensive and violent criminal history." Details about this were unknown as of this writing.

“Sadly, this is yet another example of how our system has failed to put victims first, failed to help a young person going down a dangerous and destructive path, and failed our entire community," Axtell said, noting "This tragedy was entirely preventable."

He added: