Boy, 15, undergoes surgery after being shot near south Mpls. park

October 20, 2021
Boy, 15, undergoes surgery after being shot near south Minneapolis park

The 15-year-old was transported to HCMC and was taken into surgery.
A teenager underwent surgery after being shot near a south Minneapolis park on Tuesday. 

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting was reported via multiple 911 calls at approximately 6:47 p.m. at the corner of East 40th Street and South Columbus Avenue (the south side of Phelps Park). 

Officers responded and found a 15-year-old who had been shot. They treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. 

The teen's condition was initially listed as critical.

MPD says four investigators and the department's crime lab are working the case. 

No further information has been provided. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

