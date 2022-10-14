Skip to main content
Prosecutors are motioning to charge the boy as an adult in the case.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the second-degree murder of a teenager in St. Paul earlier this week.

Antwan Calvin Watson was found in an alley in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to have the teenager charged with his murder certified as an adult in the case.

On Monday, officers went to the scene at about 12:25 p.m. where they found Watson lying in the alley in the 1000 block of York Avenue. 

Surveillance video in the area captured three teenagers walking in the Earl Street alley near Sim Avenue when three gunshots were fired at 12:12 p.m.

Witnesses told police a person known as "JB," who was later identified as the 16-year-old, was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Officers contacted another student who may have been involved in the shooting. The student told police he was walking with Watson and the 16-year-old suspect in search of a car in an alleyway, after a friend gave them a key for it.

The student said he was walking ahead when he heard Watson call for help and saw the 16-year-old suspect shoot Watson.

The boy who gave the car keys to the trio said he'd noted all three of them had guns because they'd shown them to him earlier. He also said he saw the trio rob two students at school.

Police arrested the 16-year-old suspect Tuesday morning. The boy changed his story when questioned multiple times, according to the petition. After he was confronted with evidence by investigators, the teenager admitted to shooting Watson because "he heard they were planning to rob him." 

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, with and without intent, in the incident.

Watson's death marked the 28th homicide of the year in St. Paul.

Boy, 16, charged with murder of teenager in St. Paul

