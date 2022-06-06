Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

A 3-year-old boy is in a life-threatening but stable condition after being shot in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police says the boy was shot in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Sheridan Avenue North at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. His parents brought him to the hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how the child was shot. Early reports that the boy was playing outside when he was shot have not yet been confirmed.

No other information is known at this time.

It comes a little over a year after a series of three shootings in north Minneapolis left two children dead and one critically injured. The shootings prompted a community response and a partnership with the BCA, offering a reward to find the suspects responsible for the shootings.

Only one person was arrested and charged with the killing Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, who was struck in a drive-by shooting while she was jumping on a trampoline in the backyard of a friend's home in May 2021.

D'Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, was charged with 2nd-degree murder earlier this year.