Boy, 6, run over after falling off trailer in Meeker Co. tree farm accident

A child is in the hospital following an accident at a tree farm in rural Meeker County this weekend.

It happened Friday afternoon in Forest City Township, which is about seven miles northeast of Litchfield. According to a news release from the local sheriff's office, the six-year-old boy was riding on a trailer with his parents and friends when he fell off, at which point he was "run over by the trailer."

The trailer and the vehicle were privately owned and operated, and no employees of the tree farm business were involved in the accident, the release says.

The boy, who has not been identified, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries. The full extent of his injuries is unknown, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities have ruled the fall an accident. No other injuries were reported.