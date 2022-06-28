Skip to main content
Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

Tony Webster, Flickr

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

A 7-year-old boy pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis this past weekend has died.

Hennepin County Sheriff spokesperson Andy Skoogman confirmed the update with Bring Me The News on Monday. The boy's identity has not been released. 

The sheriff's office says the possible drowning happened at 8 p.m. Saturday at a house on the 2200 block of South Pillsbury Avenue. 

First responders attempted life-saving measures before the boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died. 

The case is under investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

hennepin county medical center
MN News

Boy, 7, dies after being pulled from pool in south Minneapolis

The boy was pulled from a pool at a home in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 8.32.18 AM
MN News

Nashville man leaving wedding shot in the face in Minneapolis

He was leaving a wedding when gunfire erupted near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday night.

image
MN Food & Drink

Abogados Café in St. Paul is the first law-themed coffee shop in America

The new business is Minnesota's first Latina-owned coffee shop.

Clydesdale
MN News

Man dies after being run over by his Clydesdale in St. Cloud

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the St. Cloud MAC.

minneapolis police
MN News

Whittier neighborhood shooting marks 44th homicide in Minneapolis

The shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. Monday.

School lunch cafeteria flickr
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools providing free summer meals, snacks

The summer meal program began Monday.

Brandon Gardas
MN News

St. Michael standoff suspect charged, bail set at $10 million

A judge on Monday set the high bail due to "very significant concerns of public safety" regarding Brandon Gardas.

20210722_hhc_570
Sponsored Story

Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

The Minneapolis center is nationally recognized in pediatric trauma

Crisp & Green
MN Food & Drink

Crisp & Green opening 13th store in Twin Cities in July

The fast-casual salad and grains restaurant has exploded onto the food scene.

FLickr - Target Field 2019 - mark grabe
MN Music and Radio

Twins to host post-game concert with country star at Target Field

Country singer Cole Swindell is expected to perform for up to 75 minutes after the conclusion of the Blue Jays-Twins contest.

10974344_886755688011981_7448860726679919201_o
MN Food & Drink

Canton Restaurant closes after nearly 40 years in Burnsville

It's the end of an era in the Twin Cities restaurant world.

Screen Shot 2022-06-27 at 12.47.20 PM
MN Lifestyle

Luck strikes in Minnesota: lottery winners in Duluth, Grand Marais

The North Shore just so happened to be a lucky place to be this past weekend.

Related

1653 County Rd 66, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Boy pulled from north Minneapolis pool has died

The boy's identity has not been released.

ambulance
MN News

Boy, 12, hospitalized after being pulled from Minneapolis pool

He was discovered at North Commons Water Park.

Screen Shot 2021-10-20 at 6.42.51 AM
MN News

Boy, 15, undergoes surgery after being shot near south Mpls. park

The 15-year-old was transported to HCMC and was taken into surgery.

Lake Nokomis
MN News

Boy hospitalized after being rescued from Lake Nokomis has died

The 10-year-old died six days after the incident.

1024px-Minnehaha_Falls,_Minneapolis
MN News

Woman dies 6 days after being pulled from water at Minnehaha Falls

She died from complications of drowning.

Pixabay - pool ladder water
MN News

Missing 5-year-old dies after being found in Burnsville pool

The boy was found in the pool about 40 minutes after being reported missing.

fire, flames
MN News

Woman dies 2 days after house fire in south Minneapolis

The fired happened Wednesday, Nov. 6.

MN News

Girl, 4, dies two days after being found in Twin Cities hotel pool

The name of the victim was released on Saturday.