Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning."

His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

The incident happened on June 25 at a home located on the 2200 block of Pillsbury Ave. S.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Washington before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

There are no other details regarding the boy's death at this time.