Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning."

His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

The incident happened on June 25 at a home located on the 2200 block of Pillsbury Ave. S.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Washington before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

There are no other details regarding the boy's death at this time.

Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified

The incident happened in June.

