Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning."
His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner.
The incident happened on June 25 at a home located on the 2200 block of Pillsbury Ave. S.
First responders attempted life-saving measures on Washington before he was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
There are no other details regarding the boy's death at this time.