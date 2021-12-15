Boy, 9, seriously injured after SUV and semi crash on highway

A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an SUV and semi Wednesday morning.

The 9-year-old boy, from Granite Falls, was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Journey that was eastbound on Highway 212 in Renville just before 10:15 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

A semi driver, at the same time, was heading southbound on County Road 6.

The SUV and semi then collided in the intersection, the State Patrol said.

The 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital.

The SUV's driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a second passenger, a 9-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were also taken to Olivia Hospital. Both are also from Granite Falls.

The State Patrol says preliminary information suggests neither child was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Redwood Falls man, was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The State Patrol said roads were wet at the time.