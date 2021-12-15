Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Boy, 9, seriously injured after SUV and semi crash on highway
Another child and an adult woman were also injured in the Wednesday morning collision.
Pexels

A young boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an SUV and semi Wednesday morning.

The 9-year-old boy, from Granite Falls, was a passenger in a 2017 Dodge Journey that was eastbound on Highway 212 in Renville just before 10:15 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

A semi driver, at the same time, was heading southbound on County Road 6.

The SUV and semi then collided in the intersection, the State Patrol said. 

The 9-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital. 

The SUV's driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a second passenger, a 9-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were also taken to Olivia Hospital. Both are also from Granite Falls. 

The State Patrol says preliminary information suggests neither child was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old Redwood Falls man, was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. The State Patrol said roads were wet at the time. 

Boy, 9, seriously injured after SUV and semi crash on highway

