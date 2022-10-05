Skip to main content
Boy airlifted after being struck by driver in Elk River

The boy is reportedly a student at Spectrum High School.

Credit: Life Link III, Facebook

Authorities in Elk River are investigating after a teenage boy was struck by a driver late Tuesday afternoon. 

The Elk River Police Department said the crash happened around 5 p.m. at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.

"At this time his condition is unknown and the crash is under investigation," the department stated Tuesday, adding the 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital. 

Elk River Star News reported the teen is a student at Spectrum High School, which is near to the intersection where the collision happened.

Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke told the Star News the boy is expected to recover. 

