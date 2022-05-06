Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

Two youths are in custody and face multiple pending charges after they were involved in a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan on Thursday.

The pair, a boy and a girl, face pending charges of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, fleeing in a motor vehicle and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Their exact ages and identities are not available as of Friday afternoon due to official charges not yet being filed.

The Bloomington Police Department said in an update Friday that a .223 caliber AR-style pistol was found inside the crashed sedan. The firearm was noted to be loaded and had a mesh bag attached to catch shell casings.

The police said at about 7 p.m., authorities followed a sedan that was suspected of being involved in a shooting at a Bloomington home. The pursuit ended in Eagan, where the car crashed into another car that wasn't involved. The crash happened off of the southbound side of Highway 77 (Cedar Avenue) at the Cliff Road exit. Police noted that the driver was the girl and the passenger was the boy.

Video footage from the crash shows the suspects speeding into the intersection at a red light and crashing into the other car. Both cars are driven off the road. Both were taken into custody at that time.

The two people in the other car involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with possible injuries, according to the department.

Authorities add that about an hour prior to the pursuit, an attempted robbery of someone was reported in the 8800 block of Old Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. An investigation into that robbery is active, however, police do suspect that the two incidents may be related.