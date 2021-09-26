Boy arrested after making threats towards school in Anoka

An image shared on Snapchat warned of the "best school shooting yet."

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a threat was made towards Anoka High School.

The Anoka Police Department confirmed the teen was taken into custody after officers were alerted to a threat made on Snapchat.

A screenshot of the threat was shared on social media, showing that the poster had threatened "the best school shooting yet."

Anoka PD says that after identifying the boy, it was clear that he does not have access to firearms, and he said he had no plans to act on the threat.

He has been arrested for probable cause threats of violence.

A message from Anoka-Hennepin Schools says the incident shows how important it is for parents and students to report any suspicious social media activity.

It also said that there will be a law enforcement presence at the school in question on Monday