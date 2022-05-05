Skip to main content
Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

Police say the estimated cost to repair the property damage is from $30,000 to $50,000.

Police say the estimated cost to repair the property damage is from $30,000 to $50,000.

A boy has been arrested for allegedly committing 20 acts of vandalism in a Forest Lake neighborhood.

The Forest Lake Police Department stated in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, officers were called to a home located in the Summerfield Development near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North on multiple reports of vandalism.

Here are the pictures of the damage (warning: contains phallic imagery).

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 7.17.21 PM
5
Gallery
5 Images

Officers noted spray painting on garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes, and playground equipment. The estimated cost for repairs in the area is around $30,000 to $50,000.

After several hours, authorities arrested a boy related to the crimes. He is currently detained as of Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be charged with various offenses related to the property damage. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

279946779_311884827797267_7808507848426662855_n
MN News

Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

Police say the estimated cost to repair the property damage is from $30,000 to $50,000.

Eggs
MN News

Someone's throwing eggs at vehicles in Benton County

Authorities say the suspect "disappeared quickly into the darkness."

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

st paul pd screengrab humboldt ave shooting feb 21 2022
MN News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

The shootout left 28-year-old Agustin Martinez dead.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Death reported following house fire in Maple Grove

The severity of the fire prevented immediate rescue efforts.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

NWS eyes on Minnesota, Iowa for possible severe weather Monday

The European and Canadian models both forecast impressive heat and humidity next week in Minnesota.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

15642868641_2824681257_k
MN News

Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

Here's what we know so far about BA.2.12.1.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Related

Red Lake school vandalism.
MN News

Red Lake police looking for kids who vandalized local schools

Schools and bus garages in the area suffered thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man airlifted to a hospital after police shooting in Forest Lake

Police allege that the man presented a threat to officers.

MN News

20 car windows smashed in NE Minneapolis vandalism spree

The culprits may have used a BB or pellet gun to cause some of the damage.

frances mosley vandals
MN News

Vandal strikes elderly woman's Minneapolis home for 8th time

The vandalism spree dates back to March 25.

frances mosley vandals
MN News

Suspect finally arrested after elderly woman's home vandalized 9 times

The 44-year-old is being held in Hennepin County Jail.

MN News

Five boys vandalize school, causing $38K of damage

They have all been charged with burglary and damage to property.

MN News

Man arrested over vandalism of Islamic faith center in St. Cloud

MN News

Teen arrested in connection with Duluth area vandalism spree