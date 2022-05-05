Boy arrested for 20 acts of vandalism in Forest Lake

A boy has been arrested for allegedly committing 20 acts of vandalism in a Forest Lake neighborhood.

The Forest Lake Police Department stated in a Facebook post that on Wednesday, officers were called to a home located in the Summerfield Development near Fenway Avenue North and 206th Street North on multiple reports of vandalism.

Here are the pictures of the damage (warning: contains phallic imagery).

Officers noted spray painting on garage doors, vehicles, glass on homes, and playground equipment. The estimated cost for repairs in the area is around $30,000 to $50,000.

After several hours, authorities arrested a boy related to the crimes. He is currently detained as of Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be charged with various offenses related to the property damage.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.