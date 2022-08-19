Boy arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed 70-year-old Phoua Hang last month.

The St. Paul Police announced the arrest Friday and said the department is continuing to ask for the public's help in the ongoing investigation.

According to authorities, Hang was killed on July 17 when she and her husband were struck in their vehicle by a stolen SUV. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

The tragedy brought mourning to the St. Paul Farmer's Market, where Hang had been a longtime vendor.

In a statement Friday, Hang's family said the arrest marks an important step towards accountability and justice and said Hang was "the singular most important person" in her their lives.

"Her life, her abiding love for her family, her deep cultural knowledge and farming wisdom (which she open-heartedly shared), her zest and curiosity for all things, her kind and caring nature, and the thousands of untold stories, blessings, and life lessons she had yet to impart were all stolen from her, and from us, on July 17," the family stated. "This is not right, and those responsible must be held accountable."

Hang’s grandson is Rep. Jay Xiong, DFL-St. Paul, the Pioneer Press reports. Her daughter and son, Pakou Hang and Janssen Hang, founded the Hmong American Farmers Association.