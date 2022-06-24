Boy dies in motorcycle crash in Rochester

A boy of an unknown age died in a Rochester motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash involving a motorcycle and car happened just before 1 p.m., near the CMX Chateau movie theater in the area of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.

The driver of the motorcycle in the crash, identified as a juvenile male, died at the scene. The police department said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said the forensic mapping unit has been working to determine what happened.

No other information is known at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.