Boy dies in overnight house fire in eastern Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a deadly overnight fire in east-central Minnesota that claimed the life of a boy.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported at 1:36 a.m. "in the Sturgeon Lake Area," with the 911 caller saying a boy was still in the house.

Four area fire departments responded to the home and "were able to quickly locate the juvenile," the sheriff's office said. "Unfortunately, the juvenile was deceased."

The boy's age and identity have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family who is affected by this tragedy," the Pine County Sheriff's Office said.