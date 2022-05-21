Boy found dead in trunk of car in Mound was kindergartner

Skip to main content
Boy found dead in trunk of car in Mound was kindergarten student, school leaders say

Boy found dead in trunk of car in Mound was kindergarten student, school leaders say

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community," the superintendent wrote.

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community," the superintendent wrote.

The child found dead in the trunk of a car in Mound on Friday was a kindergarten student, according school officials. 

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to you today," Kevin Borg, superintendent of Westonka Public Schools, began in a Saturday letter informing families that the district was informed Friday of the death of a child.

"We now believe the victim to be a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School. We are waiting for the police for positive identification," Borg wrote.

"It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who are grieving this profound loss."

Orono police say officers found a boy's body inside the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning. The incident is believed to be "domestic related" and two individuals were arrested.

According to police, officers received a report around 7 a.m. of a suspicious silver car being driven on its tire rim with the back window smashed.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard and noticed blood inside the car while speaking to the female driver. Police then found the boy's body in the trunk.

"This is an active investigation, multiple scenes are being processed, there is no risk to the public and two individuals are in custody at this time," Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok announced Friday. 

Westonka Public Schools will have its crisis support team at Shirley Hills Primary School on Monday, while counselors and other staff will be on-hand at all schools in the district to support students, staff and parents. 

Here is the full letter from Superintendent Borg. 

Dear Westonka Families and Staff,

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to you today. Westonka Public Schools was notified Friday of the tragic death of a child in our community. We now believe the victim to be a kindergarten student at Shirley Hills Primary School. We are waiting for the police for positive identification. The child’s death is currently being investigated by the Orono and Minnetrista police departments, and two individuals were arrested Friday under suspicion of homicide.

It is horrifying and difficult to process a tragedy of this magnitude, especially in our close-knit community. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who are grieving this profound loss.

The death of any young person is a loss that, in one way or another, affects each of us. Even those without direct connections to the student may need help processing this news. The district’s crisis support team will be on-site at Shirley Hills starting Monday morning as the school community begins to process this loss. Additionally, school counselors and staff in all of our buildings will be available to support students, staff and parents in any way they can.

Although we will not be sharing details about this tragedy in school, many students will have undoubtedly heard the news. You may choose to talk to your student(s) about this loss if and when you feel it is appropriate. The suggestions on the attached document may be helpful, and our school support staff is also ready to assist you.

Westonka is a strong, resilient and caring community, and we will support each other in this difficult time. While it is only natural to question the circumstances regarding this tragedy, those questions will be answered by local law enforcement. Our focus is on our students and staff members’ wellbeing and the support we can provide.

If you have any concerns regarding your child’s reactions to this loss, please do not hesitate to call the school for assistance.

Sincerely,

Kevin Borg, Superintendent

