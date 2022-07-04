Boy found in Brooklyn Park; appeal to find his parents

An effort is underway to locate the parents of a boy found in Brooklyn Park Sunday evening.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department received a call about a boy being found alone in the 6900 block of 76th Ave. N. at 5:50 p.m.

Despite talking with local residents, officers weren't able to find the boy's parents.

A public appeal has been issued to find them, with police only able to determine so far that the boy is called Daniel.

It's not clear how old he is, and he's not been able to tell police where he lives or who is parents are.

Anyone with information should call 911.