Boy found in Brooklyn Park is reunited with parents

The boy was found shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

A young boy who was found alone in Brooklyn Park on Sunday evening has been reunited with his parents.

Brooklyn Park Police Department provided an update overnight confirming that the boy, named Daniel, is back with his family.

He had been found around 5:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of 76th Ave. N.

No further information has been released by police detailing the circumstances of how the boy came to be alone, though unconfirmed reports on social media suggest he had been staying with a relative and walked off as they both slept.

