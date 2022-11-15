Skip to main content
Boy killed in Plymouth shooting, 2 suspects at large

The boy was found dead Monday evening inside a car.

A boy was killed in a Plymouth shooting and two suspects remain at large on Tuesday.

The boy, whose age is unconfirmed at this time, was found dead inside a car at about 5:56 p.m. Monday. 

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said the shooting happened on the 9700 block of 37th Place North. 

Police are looking for two suspects who may have been involved in the incident. No description of the suspects was given.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police tip line at 763-509-5177.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

