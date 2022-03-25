Boy killed, mother injured in stabbing west of Twin Cities

A 13-year-old boy died and his mother was injured in a stabbing west of the Twin Cities.

Olivia police were sent to a home on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance Thursday morning, according to the city's police department. There they found the child and his mother had been stabbed.

The boy was taken via ambulance to Olivia Hospital, but died.

His mother was also taken to the hospital, and is being treated for what authorities described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested one suspect: a man they say is known to the victims. Authorities have not provided any specifics at this point, other than to say he was taken to Renville County Jail.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Renville County Sheriff's Office are helping to investigate, police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.