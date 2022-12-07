Boy safe after kidnapping by non-custodial parent in Mankato

A boy is safe after being kidnapped by his non-custodial mother in Mankato Tuesday night, sparking a police response that briefly shut down I-35.

The boy was reported at 11:15 p.m. as having been taken from his foster home in Mankato by his 33-year-old biological mother, with police saying she had outstanding arrest warrants and had lost her parental rights.

Police learned that the mother was believed to be driving on I-35 in Rice County, and the suspect vehicle was found a short time later by Lonsdale Police Department traveling north on I-35W near Hwy. 19.

A "high risk stop" was conducted near the Rice and Scott County line at 11:35 p.m.

The mother allegedly wouldn't comply with commands to exit the car, with phone negotiations carried out for more than an hour, with I-35W northbound closed for the duration.

At 1:30 a.m., the woman was arrested without incident. Her son was found safe in the vehicle and was returned to protective custody.