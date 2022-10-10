Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma

A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family.

The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.

His father, Jeremy, will remain out of work for the foreseeable future with be with Brady and assist with recovery, according to the GoFundMe.

"We appreciate any and all donations to Jeremy and his family," the page states.

Brady is a student at Spectrum High School, according to the Elk River Star News, which is next to where the collision happened.

The fundraiser said Brady is a cross country runner who made the varsity team this year after training for a half marathon this summer.