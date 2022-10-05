Boy suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in car-bike collision in Minneapolis

A teenage boy was hit while riding his bicycle in the Lynnhurst neighborhood of Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the boy suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" in the collision at West 49th Street and Knox Avenue South at about 1:34 p.m.

The teenager was riding his bike when he was in a collision with a driver in the intersection. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver in the incident is cooperating with investigators. Police says there's no indication of the driver being impaired at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.