Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

A 46-year-old Minnesota is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending murder charges for the death of his girlfriend.

According to Hibbing Police Department, officers were and paramedics were sent to 3500 block of 9th AVe. W. on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28. First responders pronounced the 43-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Her boyfriend, a 46-year-old man, was at the residence when first responders arrived. With the death deemed suspicious, the man was taken to Hibbing Police Department where he was questioned and ultimately booked into jail for what police classified as "domestic related charges."

Jail records show that he's being held for probable cause for a pending second-degree intentional murder charge. Bring Me The News has not named the suspect because formal charges have not yet been filed.

The victim's cause of death and identity will be released at a later date by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.