Skip to main content
Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

The woman was found dead on Tuesday, June 28.

Credit: Hibbing Fire Department, Facebook

The woman was found dead on Tuesday, June 28.

A 46-year-old Minnesota is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending murder charges for the death of his girlfriend. 

According to Hibbing Police Department, officers were and paramedics were sent to 3500 block of 9th AVe. W. on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28. First responders pronounced the 43-year-old woman dead at the scene. 

Her boyfriend, a 46-year-old man, was at the residence when first responders arrived. With the death deemed suspicious, the man was taken to Hibbing Police Department where he was questioned and ultimately booked into jail for what police classified as "domestic related charges."

Jail records show that he's being held for probable cause for a pending second-degree intentional murder charge. Bring Me The News has not named the suspect because formal charges have not yet been filed. 

The victim's cause of death and identity will be released at a later date by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Hibbing ambulance
MN News

Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

The woman was found dead on Tuesday, June 28.

ambulance
MN News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

The crash happened at a curve in the road north of Duluth.

Life Link
MN News

18 injured in two separate crashes involving teen drivers

The crashes happened Thursday in Ham Lake and North Branch Township.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist killed on I-494 crash in Richfield

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as a 42-year-old Shakopee man.

013_kitchen
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Seward Neighborhood gem SOLD fast!

Classic 1903 home came with modern updates

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

All clear after evacuations from explosion, fire on U of M campus

The all clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday.

hopkins high school
MN News

‘Terrible prank’ during tornado drill causes scare at Hopkins High School

The school principal said the incident brought armed police to the school and "understandably caused some scholars anxiety."

MNBCA - Balsimo 1
MN News

Woman admits to role in St. Paul man's gruesome murder

A 32-year-old Duluth woman has taken a plea deal in the case of a 34-year-old St. Paul man's murder.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

'Living nightmare’ alleged at Savage, Minn. rabbit sanctuary

"Peacebunny Cottage" is now the subject of an animal cruelty investigation.

ambulance
MN News

Tractor tips on embankment, killing man in Kandiyohi County

The tractor reportedly tipped and fell on top of the man, pinning him underneath.

Sloane Martin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Sloane Martin teams with Mike Golic Jr. for college football broadcasts

Martin, 33, lives in Minnesota and continues to climb the sports broadcasting ladder.

Tom Barnard
MN Music and Radio

Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

Barnard says he's not retiring.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 7.57.25 AM
MN News

3 people found dead inside home in Farmington

Police were conducting a welfare check when they found three people dead inside the home.

3505 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - May 2019
MN News

Authorities seek help identifying pregnant woman found dead in Minneapolis

She was found dead Nov. 8 about five blocks east of Bde Maka Ska.

police lights
MN News

Woman in critical condition after attempted murder, authorities say

A 33-year-old woman is in custody and facing possible charges.

1710 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

Charges: Firefighters found man brutally murdered in Minneapolis

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm call found the victim Sunday, June 12.

816 Tower Ave, Superior, Wisconsin - September 2019
WI News

Woman found dead after being hit by train in Superior

The woman's body was found Saturday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2021-01-21 at 1.57.10 PM
MN News

Missing woman found dead in north Minneapolis

The 63-year-old's body was found three days after she was reported missing.

La Quinta
MN News

3 teens, 1 adult arrested after woman found dead in Bloomington hotel

A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was found dead.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.