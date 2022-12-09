Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old – one of whom was suffering a gunshot wound – were arrested after being chased by police in Minneapolis while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives observed a stolen car being driven recklessly in North Minneapolis earlier this week.

Just before detectives had spotted the vehicle, Minneapolis Police Department officers had attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The detectives used spike strips in an attempt to slow the vehicle down, but the driver continued to flee with deflated tires.

Deputies were eventually able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car, which crashed as a result. Once stopped, one of the those in the vehicle tried to flee but was caught by Hennepin County detectives and MPD officers.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 12-year-old boy, while the passenger was a 14-year-old boy. The 12-year-old had a cast on his leg from a previous gunshot wound.

Both the 12 and 14-year-old were charged with felony flee in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.