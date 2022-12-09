Skip to main content
Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

The two boys were charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The two boys were charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old – one of whom was suffering a gunshot wound – were arrested after being chased by police in Minneapolis while driving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives observed a stolen car being driven recklessly in North Minneapolis earlier this week.

Just before detectives had spotted the vehicle, Minneapolis Police Department officers had attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The detectives used spike strips in an attempt to slow the vehicle down, but the driver continued to flee with deflated tires.

Deputies were eventually able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car, which crashed as a result. Once stopped, one of the those in the vehicle tried to flee but was caught by Hennepin County detectives and MPD officers.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 12-year-old boy, while the passenger was a 14-year-old boy. The 12-year-old had a cast on his leg from a previous gunshot wound.

Both the 12 and 14-year-old were charged with felony flee in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

BasswoodMug
MN News

Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison

The sheriff's deputy shot the woman multiple times in the incident.

TiresRoadForestLake
MN News

Who left tires all over the road in Forest Lake?

Authorities said they would "love to chat" with the people responsible.

AlexanderKueng
MN News

Ex-cop Kueng sentenced to 3½ years in prison in killing of George Floyd

Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October.

MinneapolisChildGoFundMe
MN News

Effort to support flu-stricken boy who spent his birthday on ventilator

The 10-year-old has been on a ventilator after complications followed.

nbm-conus-ncentus-total_snow_10to1-1170400
MN Weather

What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?

The storm is coming. It's just a matter of where the biggest snow totals occur.

unsplash school bus
MN News

School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

No students were injured in the collision.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.01.44 PM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash

A post on his social media account says he'll recover.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 12.48.55 PM
MN Shopping

Marshalls in downtown Minneapolis to close its doors to shoppers

The company confirmed it will be open until mid-January.

Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 9.45.35 AM
MN News

Boys aged 12 and 14 arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

The two boys were charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

JackknifedSemiI35
MN News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

The snowfall is expected to end sometime Friday morning.

Cheetah Pizza
MN Food & Drink

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

The restaurant was located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd.

internet
MN News

Internet providers to get $100M to expand coverage across Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz says it's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.

police lights
MN News

Boys, ages 11 and 12, arrested after racing, crashing stolen car in St. Paul

The boys were arrested for stealing a vehicle.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested after falling asleep in vehicle at rest stop

The man was sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of an I-94 rest area.

police lights
MN News

Driver of stolen vehicle flees police, ejected in rollover crash

The pursuit happened Sunday around noon near the City of Virginia.

image
MN News

Teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis

The three boys each face felony charges.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office
MN News

2 dead, driver at large after fleeing police and crashing in Maplewood

The driver and four passengers in the stolen suspect vehicle crashed around 3:40 p.m.

Screen Shot 2019-04-16 at 12.48.11 PM
MN News

Man shot by St. Paul homeowner after fleeing police in stolen car

The suspect was found in the homeowner's yard.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Police: Officer injured when driver of stolen vehicle rammed squad car

The suspects were later arrested and booked on multiple charges.