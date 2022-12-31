Skip to main content
Boys aged 13-16 arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The St. Paul boys were caught by police in Cottage Grove.

Cottage Grove Police Department

Four teenagers from St. Paul were arrested after fleeing Cottage Grove police in a stolen vehicle Friday.

The Cottage Grove Police Department says officers received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a garage at around 6:30 p.m., with officers spotting it with four people inside at Indian Boulevard and Keats Avenue about an hour later.

The driver fled police at Jasmine Avenue and 75th Street, and eventually went northbound on Jamaica Avenue, before the driver crashed at Military Road.

The four occupants then fled on foot. One was arrested within a few minutes, while two others were found using a State Patrol helicopter and K9s.

The fourth suspect was found hiding in a porta-potty in a new housing development.

Residents in the area were sent an all-clear message from police at 9:10 p.m.

The suspects were identified as four teenage boys, all from St. Paul. They are ages 13, 14, 15 and 16.

CGPD is currently investigating other vehicle thefts they believe the four suspects are involved in. 

