Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury

The victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21.

Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. 

According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 21 that a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. 

Police say the shooting happened due to an altercation inside a vehicle, with the victim and suspects reportedly knowing each other.

Police found the wounded teen and uninjured teen passenger at the scene. Two suspects fled on foot before police arrived.

Immediately following the shooting, an alert to shelter in place was sent to area residents. 

Law enforcement is unable to provide more information as the investigation is ongoing and involves minors.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, nearly 10% of all shooting injuries across the United States involve minors between the ages of 12-17 this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

